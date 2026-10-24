Meghan Markle speaks out as father linked to Phl child abuse probe

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has addressed the reports surrounding her father, Thomas Markle Sr., who is reportedly the subject of an investigation in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material.

In a statement released following the reports, Meghan said she was “deeply distressed” and that her thoughts were with children who may have been harmed.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking have reportedly been looking into the allegations, which involve claims that explicit material involving minors was linked to Thomas Markle Sr. The investigation remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Meghan said she had been aware of troubling allegations involving her father since 2018, when a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and the Royalty and Specialist Protection unit in the United Kingdom.

“That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex also addressed the years-long estrangement between her and her father, saying her decision to maintain distance was made to protect her children.

“I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them,” Meghan said.

She added that she trusted authorities were taking similar steps to protect other families.

“Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said.