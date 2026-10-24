Marian Rivera wants kindness to define her legacy

For Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera, a lasting legacy is not measured by popularity, physical beauty, or the number of successful projects an artist has accomplished, but by the positive impact one leaves on other people’s lives.

The award-winning actress recently shared a heartfelt reflection on how she hopes to be remembered, emphasizing that kindness and compassion are far more meaningful than the glamour associated with show business.

“Yung fame, yung ganda, lumilipas pero kapag dinescribe ka ng tao na naging malaking biyaya ka sa buhay nila at nakagawa ka ng kabutihan, ibang klase yun,” Marian expressed.

Despite enjoying tremendous success in the entertainment industry, the actress believes that fame and beauty are temporary, while the goodness a person shares can leave an impression that lasts a lifetime.

“Siguro mas yun ang gusto kong maalala sa akin, na sa buong buhay ko nakagawa ako ng mabuti para sa lahat,” she added.

Throughout her career, Marian has established herself as one of the most recognizable and admired personalities in Philippine television, captivating audiences through her memorable portrayals and undeniable screen presence.

Beyond her accomplishments as an actress, she has also embraced her responsibilities as a wife to actor Dingdong Dantes and a mother to their two children, Zia and Sixto.

Her reflections offer a glimpse of the values she considers important as she continues to balance her career, family life, and personal commitments.

For Marian, the greatest achievement is not simply being celebrated as a television superstar but knowing that her presence has brought happiness, encouragement, and blessings to others.