Marcos orders new bridges after Tarlac flood damage

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the continuous reinforcement of the Agana Bailey Bridge and the construction of two additional parallel bridges alongside both the Agana and Aquino bridges to significantly ease travel and improve the transportation of motorists, commuters, and primary goods across the province.

This move comes after the two original bridges collapsed at the height of intense rains and flooding brought by the previous southwest monsoon (habagat).

According to President Marcos, the degradation of the structures was accelerated by the severe impacts of climate change, especially given their advanced age—the Agana Bridge was over 70 years old, while the Aquino Bridge was over 50 years old.

To immediately support the residents and accelerate regional rehabilitation efforts, the national government also allocated ₱300 million in financial aid to the Tarlac City government.

Currently, a temporary 136-meter steel Bailey bridge stands in place of the Agana Bridge to temporarily reconnect Tarlac City to the western municipalities of Sta. Ignacia, Mayantoc, Camiling, and San Clemente. It recently underwent structural upgrades that raised its maximum vehicle weight limit from 10 tons to 15 tons for light vehicles.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed that rectification works are steadily progressing.

To protect the structural integrity of the Agana Bridge against large boulders and floating debris, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has installed protective fenders around its piers ahead of the next southwest monsoon season when water heavily rushes down the Tarlac River.

“As you know, when the President came here, his instruction was to get it done quickly and to ensure that it [Agana Bridge] is protected so that even if the waters rage again, what happened before [the bridge collapse] won't happen again. It is highly doable, as long as funds are utilized properly,” Dizon said during a joint site inspection with Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap.

As a long-term solution to completely eliminate traffic bottlenecks, the new parallel permanent bridges will be built to transform the routes into fully functional four-lane corridors.