Man shot at Quezon Medical Center in Lucena

LUCENA CITY — A man was wounded after being shot during a confrontation over a missing cellphone at Quezon Medical Center in Barangay 11 early Friday, 23 October, police said.

According to the Lucena City police report, the shooting occurred at about 4:50 a.m. while the victim, his friend and the suspect were talking as they attended to a patient at the hospital.

The cellphone belonging to the victim’s friend went missing, prompting the victim and his friend to suspect that the other man had taken it.

A confrontation followed. When the suspect tried to flee, the victim stopped him, police said.

The suspect allegedly drew a firearm and shot the victim, hitting his left leg, before escaping with the weapon.

Police described the injury as a superficial wound. The victim was receiving treatment at Quezon Medical Center.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing witnesses and conducting follow-up operations to identify and locate the gunman.