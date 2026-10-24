Lacson rejects alleged P5M TESDA fund offer; agency orders probe

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Saturday disclosed that he had rejected a P5-million allocation fund offer coursed through his Senate staff, saying he would seek an explanation when the proposed 2027 budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) comes up for Senate deliberations next month.

Lacson said the offer was made earlier this week through a person identified as “Stephanie,” who purportedly relayed the allocation in the name of TESDA Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez. He posted screenshots of the alleged offer on his X account, saying he had immediately turned it down.

“When TESDA’s proposed 2027 budget comes up for plenary debate, I will seek clarification on the P5-million fund offer made to me through my Senate staff early this week. I declined unequivocally,” Lacson said.

The senator said he initially considered conducting an entrapment or sting operation against those behind the offer but decided against it because he believed the person who contacted his staff was merely following instructions.

“Maybe they thought I’m ‘standard practice.’ They didn’t know me. Now they do,” he said.

TESDA probe

Meanwhile, Benitez denied authorizing anyone to offer Lacson a P5-million allocation fund, saying he had ordered an investigation into the alleged offer.

“As TESDA Secretary, I did not authorize anyone to offer any allocation or one amounting to P5 million to Senator Ping Lacson,” Benitez said in a statement Saturday.

Benitez said TESDA routinely contacts senators during budget season to ask about their concerns regarding the agency's programs and funding requirements.

He stressed, however, that any unauthorized offer, allocation or solicitation involving TESDA funds would violate the agency's directives.