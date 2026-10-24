Importer convicted over Canadian plastic waste shipments

The Bureau of Customs' (BOC) 2013 operation against the illegal entry of trash from Canadian yielded results following the court conviction of an importer involved in bringing prohibited plastic wastes into the country.

In a decision issued on 26 August 2026, the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 1 convicted the owner of Chronic Plastics for violating Republic Act No. 6969, also known as the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act of 1990.

The case stemmed from suspicious shipments from Vancouver, Canada that arrived in the country in 2013. Due to possible violations of the law, then-Enforcement Group Deputy Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno issued Alert Orders to inspect and investigate the shipments of Chronic Plastics.

In the inspection conducted by the BOC, in cooperation with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), it was discovered that the shipments declared as plastic scraps contained mixed, unsorted, or heterogeneous plastic materials that did not match what was stated in the shipping documents.

These findings became the basis for a deeper investigation.

Following the gathering of evidence, criminal charges were filed in connection with the shipments. The documents and testimonies of BOC officials and personnel regarding intelligence operations, Alert Orders, examination, and the processing of shipments became a vital part of the prosecution's evidence.

In Criminal Case No. 14-311191, the importer was found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of violating Section 13(d) of R.A. No. 6969. He was sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 12 years and one day to 20 years and ordered to pay a fine of P1 million.

Nepomuceno emphasized that the court's decision highlights the importance of strict law enforcement, thorough investigation, and cooperation among government agencies to hold lawbreakers accountable.