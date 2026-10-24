Illegal recruitment suspect arrested in Tanza

TANZA, Cavite — A suspect wanted for syndicated illegal recruitment in large scale was arrested in Barangay Julugan 4 on Friday afternoon, 23 October, police said.

According to the police executive summary, warrant personnel of the Tanza Municipal Police Station, together with the Cavite Maritime Police Station, arrested the accused, identified only by the alias “Alyana,” at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said the accused was listed as a regional-level most wanted person.

The arrest was made under a warrant issued on 21 October 2026 by Judge Manuel M. Wee Sit IV of the Regional Trial Court Branch 33 in Zamboanga City.

The case involves alleged violations of Republic Act 8042, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995, as amended by Republic Act 10022. No bail was recommended.

Police said the accused was informed of her constitutional rights, and an alternative recording device was used during the operation.