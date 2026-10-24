Eastern Visayas rolls out mass anti-rabies vaccination

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Agriculture (DA) will spearhead a mass vaccination campaign against rabies in Eastern Visayas to strengthen public health protection and promote responsible pet ownership.

The DA regional office said it received 12,000 vials of anti-rabies vaccines for distribution to six provinces and five key cities across the region.

Kyle Tubigan, regional rabies coordinator of the Bureau of Animal Industry in Eastern Visayas, said the initial rollout targets about 117,000 dogs and cats.

The DA regional office also provided syringes and needles to ensure that local veterinary officers and agricultural technicians are equipped to administer the vaccines free of charge.

DA-8 said the initiative reinforces its commitment to supporting local government units in eliminating rabies among humans and animals, bringing Eastern Visayas closer to becoming a rabies-free region.

Tubigan said vaccine distribution would prioritize densely populated areas.

Under the allocation plan, Southern Leyte will receive 2,215 vials; Leyte, 1,909; Samar, 1,893; Eastern Samar, 1,790; Northern Samar, 895; and Biliran, 557.

The five cities — Tacloban, Ormoc, Catbalogan, Calbayog and Borongan — will receive 500 vials each to support their respective free citywide vaccination drives.