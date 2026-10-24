49 OFWs repatriated from Saudi Arabia amid Mideast tensions

Forty-nine overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia returned safely to the Philippines on Friday, October 23, with assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) after opting for voluntary repatriation amid tensions in the Middle East.

The OFWs arrived aboard a Gulf Air flight at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City, where they were welcomed by representatives of the DMW and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), including OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.

The repatriation was made possible through the joint efforts of the DMW, OWWA, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia and Migrant Workers Office-Riyadh.

The effort is part of the government's UPLIFT initiative, which aims to provide immediate assistance to OFWs affected by tensions in the Middle East.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team was also placed on standby to provide free health checkups to returning OFWs.

The DMW and OWWA prepared immediate financial assistance, psychosocial counseling and transportation support to help the workers return to their respective provinces.

Reintegration and livelihood assistance are also available, including programs for those seeking to start a business or find employment in the Philippines.