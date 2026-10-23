Typhoon Champi shuts down much of Taiwan

Much of Taiwan suspended operations Friday, as Typhoon Champi approached the island, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall that disrupted flights, businesses and government services.

The Transport Ministry reported the cancellation of 262 domestic and 669 international flights, while high-speed rail services continued operating.

Financial markets were also closed, with the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands the only area where schools and government offices remained open.

The Central Weather Administration said Champi was located about 320 kilometers east of Taiwan's southern tip and was expected to pass near the island's northeastern coast before heading toward China and southern Japan.

The storm was weakening and was not expected to make direct landfall, forecasters said.

Authorities warned of wind gusts exceeding 150 kilometers per hour and rainfall reaching up to three feet in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan, including areas near Taipei.

In Yilan, officials distributed sandbags and placed amphibious vehicles and rescue boats on standby as weather conditions deteriorated.