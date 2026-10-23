Subic Enerzone, SBMA renew power distribution in Subic

Officials from the SBMA and the Aboitiz' Subic Enerzone Corporation raise their glass to celebrate the renewal of partnership between the two institutions on the power distribution in Subic Bay Freeport. The ceremonial toast was held at the 4th Level of Ayala Triangle Gardens (ATG) 2 in Makati City on 23 October 2026.

Makati City - The Aboitiz-owned electric distribution utility Subic EnerZone Corporation (SEZ) and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) have renewed their partnership on power distribution in the Subscribe Bay Freeport during a ceremony held at the 4th Level of Ayala Triangle Gardens (ATG) 2 in Makati City on 23 October 2026.

According to SEZ, "Building on a strong 23-year legacy that began when commercial operations first launched in October 2003, the renewed agreement solidifies a shared vision to power the Subic Bay Freeport Zone for the next 25 years."

The announcement was made during an official launch event, titled "Powering Subic's Next Chapter: SBMA-Subic EnerZone Renewed Partnership Launch" held at the same venue. The event brought together key executives from AboitizPower, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, and SBMA leadership to present strategic priorities aimed at enhancing energy reliability, grid capacity, and sustainable growth across the Freeport Zone.

Since taking over the management of the Power Distribution System (PDS) of Subic Bay pursuant to Republic Act No. 7227 (The Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992), Subic EnerZone has played a pivotal role in driving economic development in the region. The renewal of this partnership marks a major milestone in securing stable, high-quality, and reliable power infrastructure to support upcoming industrial, commercial, and residential developments.

Shared Vision for Sustainable Infrastructure and Growth

Speaking at the event, key leaders highlighted how modernized power systems will serve as the backbone for SBMA’s long-term master development plans:

Strategic Alignment: SBMA Chairman and Administrator Engr. Eduardo Jose Aliño presented SBMA’s strategic direction and upcoming developments, emphasizing how reliable energy infrastructure directly reinforces investor confidence and economic momentum in Subic.

Grid Reliability & Innovation: Jay Navarro, OIC President and General Manager of Subic EnerZone, detailed system upgrades, growth roadmaps, and reliability enhancement plans designed to support SBMA’s vision for a modern, resilient, and future-ready economic hub.

Commitment to Partnership: Anton Perdices, Executive Chairman of the AboitizPower Distribution Group (APDU), opened the ceremony by highlighting the deep-rooted synergy between the Aboitiz Group and SBMA, reiterating Subic EnerZone's commitment to powering progress.