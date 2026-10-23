PRC board orders revocation of physician’s license over immoral conduct

BAGUIO CITY — A physician faces the revocation of his medical license after the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Board of Medicine found him guilty of immoral conduct in an administrative case.

In a decision dated 22 October 2026, the board ordered the revocation of the physician’s Certificate of Registration for violating the Medical Act of 1959 and the Code of Ethics of the Medical Profession.

The case stemmed from allegations that the physician engaged in inappropriate physical contact with an individual who was in a vulnerable and impaired condition. The board ruled that the findings were supported by substantial evidence presented during the proceedings, concluding that his actions constituted a serious departure from the standards of integrity, respect, sound judgment, and professional conduct expected of medical practitioners.

Records indicate that the physician was duly served with summons but failed to submit a verified answer or counter-affidavit within the prescribed period. He was subsequently declared in default on 8 September 2026. However, the board clarified that its decision was based on the evidence presented, rather than treating the failure to respond as an automatic admission of guilt.

The ruling emphasized that physicians are expected to uphold high ethical standards both within and outside clinical practice because of the trust reposed in the medical profession. The administrative measure concerns professional discipline and does not constitute a criminal conviction.

The license revocation will take effect once the decision becomes final and executory. Under the commission’s 2025 Revised Rules in Administrative Investigations, the physician may file a motion for reconsideration within 15 calendar days of receiving the decision or appeal the ruling to the full commission.