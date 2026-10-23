P600k unregistered whitening soaps seized in Bulacan

Around P600,000.00-worth of unregistered and counterfeit whitening soap were seized during a raid at a warehouse in Grandmax Industrial Park in Guiguinto, Bulacan on 19 October 2026.

The CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU) together with representative of trademark owner of whitening soap products, conducted the law enforcement operation for violations of Republic Act No. 9711 (Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009) and Republic Act No. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines).

The operation resulted in the arrest of two female suspects - a Chinese and a Filipina, and the confiscation of 50 boxes (5,000 pieces) of unregistered and counterfeit whitening soap - valued at P600,000.00.

The female suspects were arrested while distributing, selling and trading the whitening soap products without the required product registration and authority from the trademark owner.

The Director of CIDG emphasized that according to Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the "Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009," the State protects and promotes the right to health of the Filipino people; enhances its regulatory capacity, strengthens its capability with regard to the inspection, licensing and monitoring of establishments, and the registration and monitoring of health products. Under the law, the manufacture, importation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer of health, food products and consumer products without the required authorization from the authorities is prohibited.

He also stressed that under Republic Act No. 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines - it is the policy of the State to strengthen the enforcement of intellectual property laws and related regulations throughout the Philippines.

Unregistered soaps poses health risks because these may contain unsafe concentrations of active chemicals or undisclosed ingredients that can trigger intense skin irritation, severe itchiness, burning, blistering, and contact dermatitis. Because these products bypass official regulation and safety checks,

regulatory bodies cannot guarantee their quality, making them a significant public health hazard.

The CIDG leadership lauds Police Lt. Col. Angelo B Nicolas, the Acting Chief of CIDG Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU) for the confiscation of the unregistered soap products; and the arrest of the violators of law. The accomplishment underscores the Unit’s commitment in protecting every consumer by implementing the laws, and arresting the violators.