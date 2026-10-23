Mariah Deborah makes Billboard history with ‘Na Para Bang’

Filipino singer Mariah Deborah has reached a major career milestone as her viral single “Na Para Bang” breaks into the international music scene, making history on Billboard.

The rising OPM artist has become the first female OPM performer to land a song on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, with her breakout hit entering at No. 106, according to Billboard Philippines.

The achievement marks another breakthrough for Filipino music, proving that homegrown talent can capture audiences far beyond the country’s borders.

Deborah’s infectious track has also established itself as a chart favorite, dominating both the Billboard Philippines Hot 100 and Top Philippine Songs rankings.

Its popularity extends to major streaming platforms. On Spotify, the song reached No. 65 globally while securing the top spot in the Philippines, No. 2 in the United Arab Emirates, and No. 102 in Singapore. It also climbed to No. 5 on Apple Music Philippines.

The Billboard Global Excl. US chart measures the performance of songs through streaming activity and digital sales across more than 200 territories outside the United States.

With this remarkable accomplishment, Deborah joins the growing roster of Filipino acts making waves internationally, alongside Cup of Joe with “Multo,” juan karlos with “ERE,” and Earl Agustin with “Tibok.”