Korean investor Best Global Center Inc. (BGC) turned over AI-powered robotic technology from Korea to the local government of Hermosa, Bataan on 20 October 2026.

According to Mayor Anne Adorable-Inton, this initiative marks another step toward advancing technological innovation, development, and the adoption of smart solutions for our community.

During a courtesy call by the said Korean investors, Mayor Anne thanked the BGC for the donation, adding that this will support technological innovation and development in the municipality.

Circulus Company CEO Jong Gun Park; Jae Woo Jeon, Professor at Best Global Center (BGC); Jee Min Lee, President of BGC; Municipal Administrator Rex Jorge; Atty. Bernard Odeon; and OIC-General Services Officer Kelvin Santos were present during the courtesy visit.

The said turnover was followed by a Physical AI Education for the representatives of every school in Hermosa as part of the thrust to push modern technology for the education sector.

The training was aimed to teach educators and school officials on how to use and move the these robots as preparation for the integration of robotics and artificial intelligence in the advancement of education of the students of Hermosa.

MPDO Engr. Ejay Salenga and MIS Officer Kurt Balean were also present to show their support in the push for innovation and digital transformation in the town.

Robotics and AI training bridges the gap between mechanical hardware and intelligent software, focusing on building autonomous machines that can sense, reason, and act in the physical world. Whether you are looking to learn how AI policies are trained or seeking structured educational courses, this intersection covers several core domains.