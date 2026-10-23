DepEd completes 391 disaster-resilient school buildings

The Department of Education (DepEd) has finished 391 new prefabricated school buildings that go up in weeks rather than years.

DepEd said the new school buildings are built to withstand 250 km/h winds and strong earthquakes, while another 150 units are currently under construction.

“Our children shouldn’t have to wait years for a classroom. With these, we can build safe, good classrooms in weeks. This is our answer to President Bongbong Marcos’ call for fast, solid action,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

Called Learning Continuity Space (LCS), each modular structure features flexible layouts housing two to five classrooms, depending on what the school needs, three toilets, WASH facilities, and provisions for rainwater storage.

Designed for rapid deployment in four to eight weeks, LCS units meet the earthquake standard for the country’s most quake-prone areas, and are designed to stay cool, airy and naturally lit.

The first LCS units were handed over in June to Kalawakan Elementary School in Bulacan, Buli Elementary School in Quezon and Magwawa Integrated School in Davao del Norte.

Other early completions include Don Marcelo Marty High School in Zambales, Doroteo Elementary School in Davao de Oro, and Loon North High School in Bohol.

Among the earliest completed units were also San Jose Elementary School and Lennec Elementary School in Nueva Ecija, Lubao Elementary School in Pampanga, and Digap-Fulgosino Community School in Pangasinan.

A total of 878 units are in the pipeline under the first two phases of the LCS program.