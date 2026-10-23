Bontoc urges vigilance as ASF threat spreads

BONTOC, Mountain Province — The municipal government of Bontoc is urging residents to help contain and prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) across the municipality and neighboring towns.

Through the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMAG) and pursuant to Executive Order No. 60, Series of 2026, municipal officials are appealing for full cooperation from residents, returning locals, tourists, traders and livestock haulers as strict quarantine protocols and entry restrictions take effect ahead of the observance of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day.

Authorities have identified several communities in Bontoc as areas of concern, including Barangays Alab Proper, Alab Oriente and Guina-ang.

The threat also extends to neighboring municipalities in Mountain Province, particularly Sagada, Natonin and Paracelis.

Movement guidelines and zoning restrictions in these areas remain aligned with the updated Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Animal Industry Administrative Circular No. 2, Series of 2022.

With an influx of travelers expected during the holiday period, officials emphasized that biosecurity checks will be enforced at municipal borders.

Travelers and livestock haulers entering Bontoc must undergo mandatory checkpoint inspections.

The transport of live pigs, fresh pork and processed pork products from identified affected areas is subject to strict regulatory requirements.

All livestock traders, distributors and haulers must secure valid permits and complete the required documentation before transporting their products.

The local government said ASF poses no threat to human health but is a highly contagious viral disease affecting pigs, causing high mortality rates and significant economic losses for local hog raisers.