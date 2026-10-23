232 Vietnamese arrested for online scam in Subic Freeport

Some 232 Vietnamese nationals were arrested during a law enforcement operation against online financial scamming at the UPower Building 2, Subic Gateway Park, Subic Bay Freeport on 22 October 2026.

Report stated that the NBI Pampanga District Office (NBI-PAMDO), NBI Olongapo District Office (NBI OLDO), Philippine Air Force (PAF), SBMA, Philippine National Police (PNP), and other government agencies conducted the said operation.

Authorities implemented a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) at the said area, which was issued by Hon. Presiding Judge Edwin C. Torres of the Regional Trial Court, Third Judicial Region, Branch 73, Olongapo City on 21 October 2026.

The warrant reportedly involved alleged violations of Sections 4(b), 4(c), and 5(a) of Republic Act No. 12010, otherwise known as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), in relation to Republic Act No. 10175, otherwise known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The operation led to the arrest of the 232 Vietnamese nationals at the said area, who are suspected of engaging in online financial scamming, alleged online gambling fraud, and other large-scale cyber-enabled fraudulent activities.

The said areas of operation by the group allegedly involved victims from the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, the Philippines, the United States of America, Thailand, and other countries.

Authorities seized and took custody of various electronic devices, computer equipment, storage media, and other items covered by the warrant. These included desktop computers, laptops, tablets, cellular phones, computer processing units (CPUs), USB flash drives, removable storage media, SIM cards, card scanners, memory card readers, webcams, routers, CCTV equipment, and other electronic paraphernalia allegedly used or intended for use in the commission of the offenses.

Authorities also confiscated digital information and other potentially relevant evidence covered by the warrant, including social media accounts, messaging applications, digital wallet information, online-platform account data, usernames, contact lists, electronic documents, photographs, screenshots, text messages, chat histories, emails, and communications allegedly related to the suspected fraudulent activities.

Authorities also found passports, travel documents, and other identification documents at the premises.