Wilbert Ross takes 10th anniversary concert to Calabarzon

Actor, Composer and now a major Concert Artist Wilbert Ross brings WRten on tour

Actor, singer, and songwriter Wilbert Ross is taking his milestone concert beyond Metro Manila as he prepares to bring the celebration of his first decade in show business to fans in Calabarzon.

Following the success of his two-night concert at the New Frontier Theater last July, the Viva artist is bringing “WRten by Wilbert Ross 10th Anniversary Concert” to the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, on November 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

The upcoming performance promises another exciting evening of music, entertainment, and memorable moments for supporters who have followed Wilbert’s journey from television newcomer to one of today’s sought-after young leading men.

For fans who missed his sold-out Manila performances, the Calabarzon concert offers an opportunity to experience the production. Those who attended the earlier shows can also look forward to reliving the excitement of his anniversary celebration.

A decade of music and acting

Wilbert’s journey in the entertainment industry began in 2016 when he joined the singing competitions Tawag ng Tanghalan and Pinoy Boyband Superstar.

The Davao del Sur native eventually became a member of the Hashtags, the popular all-male dance group featured on ABS-CBN’s noontime program It’s Showtime.

His exposure on television opened doors to acting opportunities, allowing him to establish himself in both mainstream and digital entertainment.

Among his notable projects are Hello, Love, Goodbye, Nokturno, Ang Lalaki sa Likod ng Profile, and Pagpag 24/7.

A significant turning point came in 2020 when he signed with Viva Artists Agency, which helped expand his career opportunities.

He later gained wider recognition for portraying Arkin Sanchez in Viva One’s University Series, a role that strengthened his following among younger audiences.

His popularity continued to grow when he starred opposite Bea Binene in Golden Scenery of Tomorrow.

Their onscreen partnership eventually gave rise to the love team WilBea, whose chemistry attracted a growing fan base.

The pair further strengthened their partnership with the success of the Philippine adaptation of Pee Mak, adding another achievement to Wilbert’s expanding film career.

Celebrating through music

While acting has become an important part of his career, Wilbert has remained equally passionate about songwriting and recording.

His 2025 debut album, Aking Musika, marked another milestone in his artistic development, introducing listeners to a more personal side of his creativity.

For the upcoming concert, audiences can expect romantic performances featuring selections from the album and his recent releases, including “Ginintuang Tanawin,” “Avianna,” “Ikaw Ang Aking Musika,” and “Paggising Kong Muli.”

The show will also highlight his growth as a live performer, combining his musical artistry with the charm and stage presence that have endeared him to his supporters.

More than a celebration of professional achievements, the anniversary concert serves as Wilbert’s expression of appreciation to the people who have supported him through the different chapters of his career.

From his beginnings as an aspiring singer to his emergence as a recording artist and leading man, Wilbert’s ten-year journey reflects his determination to explore different facets of entertainment.

As he enters his second decade in show business, the actor-singer hopes to continue reaching new audiences while strengthening his connection with longtime fans.

Concert details