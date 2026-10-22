TIEZA plans P47.1M floating dry docks in San Antonio

Fishing boats that are also used to ferry tourists to islands are seen at the coastal area of San Antonio, Zambales.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) is eyeing the construction and installation of three floating dry docks worth P47.1- million in the coastal areas of San Antonio, Zambales, as the agency eyes to boost the tourism industry in the said town.

According to TIEZA General Manager Mark Lapid, these eco-friendly modular floating docks are intended to improve maritime safety, ease tourist embarkation, and reduce carbon footprints compared to permanent concrete structures.

Lapid and San Antonio Mayor Arvin Antipolo conducted site inspections in the barangays of San Miguel and Pundaquit, two of the areas where the floating dry docks will be installed. The said visit aims to ensure that the project will be implemented properly.

These structures are tourism-oriented floating docks/ piers for passenger and small-craft accessibility rather than industrial heavy ship repair dry docks.

Lapid said this project will increase tourist arrivals, create more job opportunities for local farmers, fisherfolks, resort workers and the communities and increase revenue for the local government unit (LGU) of this town.

“Once the floating drydock is fully operational, it will be a great comfort to our tourists because they will no longer have to tread on water while boarding the boats during their island hopping adventures,” Lapid said.

This initiative forms a core part of San Antonio’s local economic and tourism expansion strategy to cement the municipality as a premier, sustainable coastal travel destination.

San Antonio, Zambales features four primary coastal coves—Anawangin Cove, Nagsasa Cove, Talisayin Cove (also spelled Talisayen), and Silanguin Cove (sometimes noted with Agnaem/Silangan)—plus nearby island stops like Capones Island and Camara Island accessed from Pundaquit Beach.

Mayor Antipolo said, “Hopefully, the implementation phase of this project will be by the first quarter of 2027 in time for the peak season of tourist arrivals here in our town.”

Antipolo urged Lapid to establish a one-stop tourism complex where the LGU can build the replica of the Capones lighthouse, a mall and a center, which will promote livelihood and create more job opportunities for the people of Zambales.

Recently, the town of San Antonio was named as Top Tourists Destination in Central Luzon in terms of tourist arrivals with 44,000 recorded tourists arrivals visiting its famous coves and islands.