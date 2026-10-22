Six Southeast Asian nations pull out of Miss Universe 2026

The 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico will be missing six Southeast Asian representatives after Miss Grand International (MGI) officially announced that Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Laos will not participate in this year’s competition.

The unexpected development comes just weeks before the prestigious international beauty competition, scheduled for November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, casting a shadow over what is supposed to be a historic diamond jubilee celebration of Miss Universe.

In an official statement dated October 21, 2026, Miss Grand International Public Company Limited confirmed that the decision followed consultations with the concerned national organizations, relevant parties, and the six representatives.

According to MGI, the decision was reached because of the prevailing circumstances surrounding the participation of the six countries.

However, the organization emphasized that their absence should not be interpreted as a voluntary surrender of their franchises or contractual privileges.

“Their non-participation must not be construed as a voluntary withdrawal from the contractual relationship, an abandonment of MGI’s franchise rights, or acceptance of the position asserted in the public statement concerning the six territories,” the organization declared.

MGI further maintained that it continues to recognize its contractual rights over the six territories and intends to protect those rights under existing agreements.

The organization also assured pageant supporters that the six national titleholders would retain their crowns and continue fulfilling their responsibilities in their respective countries.

Despite losing the opportunity to compete on the Miss Universe stage this November, the representatives will remain involved in community initiatives, advocacy programs, and other activities associated with their national titles.

MGI stressed that the accomplishments of these women should not be diminished by organizational disagreements beyond their control.

“MGI stands firmly beside all six women,” the statement emphasized.

The organization also addressed the issue of women’s empowerment, arguing that protecting the interests and dignity of contestants should remain a priority during disputes involving pageant organizations.

“We believe that women’s empowerment means more than placing the word ‘empowerment’ in a slogan. It means standing beside women when their dignity is challenged,” MGI stated.

It further expressed concern about the possibility of contestants becoming caught in conflicts between organizations, emphasizing the importance of fair treatment and their personal welfare.

The announcement comes amid continuing disagreements over Miss Universe franchise arrangements and the authority to manage national competitions in certain territories.

MGI reiterated that it would continue to pursue its contractual rights in accordance with applicable agreements and the law.

The organization also thanked national directors, supporters, partners, and pageant communities in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Laos for their understanding.

For pageant enthusiasts, the absence of six Southeast Asian countries represents a significant development, particularly because the region has traditionally been among the most passionate and competitive markets in international beauty pageants.

Thailand and Vietnam, in particular, have established strong followings in the Miss Universe community, with their representatives frequently attracting considerable attention throughout the competition.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Laos have likewise contributed to the growing visibility of Southeast Asian beauty queens on the international stage.

With the six countries now expected to miss the 2026 edition, attention turns to how the Miss Universe Organization will address the situation and whether the franchise disagreements can eventually be resolved.

As of MGI’s October 21 announcement, the decision applies to the upcoming competition under the present circumstances, rather than constituting a permanent withdrawal from Miss Universe.

For now, the six representatives will continue their reigns at home, while MGI maintains that their achievements, national titles, and dignity remain intact despite their absence from the international competition.