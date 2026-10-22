Police seize explosives, ammunition in Guimba

The 3rd Forward Operation Base (FOB) of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (2nd PMFC) under the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO) conducted an operation that led to the recovery of explosives and ammunition in the mountainous area of Barangay Bunol in the town of Guimba, Nueva Ecija on 21 October 2026.

According to Force Commander Police Lt. Col. Santi Frey DC Lorenzo, Platoon Leader Police Capt. Nickdeo R. Pastor and his men conducted prophylactic patrolling under an Internal Security Operation.

The recovery was made possible through information revealed during the continuous debriefing of alias “Ka Iffin,” a previously surrendered former member of the Liga ng Manggagawang Bukid (LMB), identified as a CTG-Affected Mass Organization (CAMO) under AMGL-Nueva Ecija.

The recovered items consisted of two pieces hand grenades, two pieces live M203 ammunition, 25 pieces of caliber 7.62 ammunition, 35 pieces of caliber 5.56 ammunition, two pieces long plastic magazines for caliber 5.56, one 9V battery, and one blue stranded wire.