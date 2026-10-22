P600M fish port project moves forward in Puerto Princesa

PFDA and city government sign agreements for a three-phase facility aimed at strengthening Palawan's fisheries industry.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) has allocated P600 million for the first two phases of a proposed integrated fish port in Puerto Princesa City following the signing of agreements with the local government.

Mayor Lucilo Bayron and PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan signed a memorandum of agreement and a memorandum of understanding on 19 October 2026 for the Puerto Princesa Deep Water Port for Fish and Agri-Industrial Products, also known as the Puerto Princesa Integrated Fish Port.

The proposed facility, referred to as the Jacana Fishport Complex, is expected to strengthen the city's position as a major fish landing and distribution center serving Palawan and nearby provinces.

Based on an analysis by the City Agriculture Office, the facility could attract approximately 100,350 metric tons of fish landings annually, equivalent to about 8,362 metric tons monthly, from MIMAROPA and other regions.

The project will be implemented in three phases.

The first phase covers site development, construction of a causeway or access road, and building facilities.

The second phase involves additional site development and construction of the pier, while the third phase covers the facility's extension.

The P600-million allocation from PFDA covers the first two phases. Funding for the third phase has not been specified.

The city government said the proposed port could reduce travel time for fishing vessels by providing a landing facility closer to fishing grounds, potentially lowering fuel consumption and the amount of ice needed to preserve catches.

Bayron said the development could expand opportunities in fish trading, transportation, storage, processing and related services.

“Once completed, the port could help create more jobs and strengthen food security in Puerto Princesa,” Bayron said.

City Agriculturist Melissa Macasaet and Acting Assistant City Agriculturist Daisy Bundal witnessed the signing.