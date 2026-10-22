P3.74M shabu seized, two nabbed in Lanao del Norte
LANAI DEL NORTE — Anti illegal drugs operatives arrested two individuals and seized approximately 550 grams of suspected shabu, worth 3.74 million, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Kapatagan, after midnight on Wednesday.
The operation was carried out around 12:15 pm in Purok 3 by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental, in coordination with the Police Regional Intelligence Unit 10 (PNP-RIU 10).
The arrested suspects were identified in the initial report as “Doing,” 33, a businessman and resident of Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion, Kapatagan, and “Katrina,” 23, a resident of Purok 8, Barangay San Vicente, Kapatagan.
Authorities reported recovering five knot-tied plastic packs containing approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu and another heat-sealed pack containing around 50 grams.
The seized substances had an estimated street value of ₱900,000, while their reported standard value was ₱3.74 million.
Other items recovered during the operation included a blue lunch bag allegedly used to contain the seized drugs, a mobile phone, nine bundles of boodle money topped with a genuine ₱1,000 bill, a light brown eco-bag used to carry the buy-bust money, and a Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.
The operation forms part of law enforcement efforts to address the illegal drug trade in Northern Mindanao.
The suspects are expected to face appropriate charges under Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, subject to the findings of the investigation and the filing of formal complaints.