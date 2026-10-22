P3.74M shabu seized, two nabbed in Lanao del Norte

LANAI DEL NORTE — Anti illegal drugs operatives arrested two individuals and seized approximately 550 grams of suspected shabu, worth 3.74 million, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion, Kapatagan, after midnight on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out around 12:15 pm in Purok 3 by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Lanao del Norte and Misamis Occidental, in coordination with the Police Regional Intelligence Unit 10 (PNP-RIU 10).

The arrested suspects were identified in the initial report as “Doing,” 33, a businessman and resident of Purok 3, Barangay Poblacion, Kapatagan, and “Katrina,” 23, a resident of Purok 8, Barangay San Vicente, Kapatagan.

Authorities reported recovering five knot-tied plastic packs containing approximately 500 grams of suspected shabu and another heat-sealed pack containing around 50 grams.

The seized substances had an estimated street value of ₱900,000, while their reported standard value was ₱3.74 million.

Other items recovered during the operation included a blue lunch bag allegedly used to contain the seized drugs, a mobile phone, nine bundles of boodle money topped with a genuine ₱1,000 bill, a light brown eco-bag used to carry the buy-bust money, and a Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle.

The operation forms part of law enforcement efforts to address the illegal drug trade in Northern Mindanao.