Over 800 join MIMAROPA cooperative congress

Hundreds of cooperative leaders, members and delegates from across MIMAROPA attend the 4th MIMAROPA Regional Cooperative Congress at the Provincial Convention Center in Boac, Marinduque, on 21 October 2026. The gathering brought together representatives from five provinces to discuss cooperative development, institutional partnerships and economic opportunities.

BOAC, Marinduque — More than 800 cooperative leaders, members and representatives from across MIMAROPA gathered at the Provincial Convention Center in Boac, Marinduque, for the opening of the 4th MIMAROPA Regional Cooperative Congress on Tuesday, 20 October.

The gathering brought together delegates from Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan to discuss cooperative development, strengthen institutional partnerships and explore opportunities for economic growth.

Carrying the theme “Kooperasyon: Pinagtibay na Ugat, Panibagong Pag-asa,” the congress provided a platform for cooperative organizations to exchange experiences, identify common challenges and discuss initiatives aimed at improving their operations and services.

Marinduque Governor Melecio J. Go led the opening activities and welcomed delegates to the province.

Senator Erwin Tulfo attended as guest of honor, alongside Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) MIMAROPA Regional Director Alberto Sabarias, Marinduque Representative Reynaldo P. Salvacion, Vice Governor Romulo Bacorro Jr. and other government officials and cooperative leaders.

The congress highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between government institutions and cooperative organizations to support local enterprises, generate livelihood opportunities and promote inclusive regional development.

Ahead of the gathering, the provincial government announced that Go had signed an office order establishing the Provincial Cooperative Development Office to provide continuing administrative support for cooperative initiatives in Marinduque.

The initiative is intended to strengthen coordination between the provincial government and cooperative organizations and support the development of local cooperative enterprises.

The regional congress continued on Wednesday, 21 October, with presentations and discussions addressing concerns affecting cooperative operations, including regulatory compliance and institutional support.

Among the issues raised during the deliberations was a proposal to extend the validity of Certificates of Compliance issued by the CDA, reflecting participants' interest in streamlining administrative requirements.

Cooperatives play an important role in MIMAROPA's economy, particularly in agriculture, fisheries, tourism, transportation, community financing and small-scale entrepreneurship.