MMSU, PCL Ilocos Norte partner to strengthen policy research

The Mariano Marcos State University (MMSU) and the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Ilocos Norte Federation have forged a partnership to strengthen policy studies, economic research, and capacity-building initiatives through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on October 21.

The partnership aims to promote collaboration in research, technical training, and extension services, drawing on MMSU’s expertise in economics, law, and public policy to support local governance and policy development.

Under the agreement, students, faculty members, and university administrators will have opportunities to participate in forums, lectures, workshops, and academic discussions on policy and economic issues.

The collaboration will bring together the MMSU College of Business, Economics and Accountancy’s Department of Economics and PCL Ilocos Norte officials to undertake collaborative research, provide technical consultancy, and conduct capacity-building activities.

MMSU President Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr., Vice President for Academic Affairs Aris Cajigal, PCL Ilocos Norte Federation President Kichel Jomarie Pungtilan, and Burgos municipal councilor Ma. Kathrina Fulgar signed the agreement.

In his message, Manzano said the partnership would reinforce the university’s commitment to instruction and research while opening opportunities for initiatives and services supported by the PCL Ilocos Norte Federation.

CBEA officer-in-charge Dean Emil James Tanagon, faculty members, and other PCL Ilocos Norte officials also attended the MOA signing ceremony.