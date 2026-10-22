Mechanic arrested for allegedly stealing iPhone, ₱40,000 in Rizal

FILE PHOTO: The Rodriguez Police Station in Rizal. Police arrested a suspect on 20 October in connection with the theft of a student’s iPhone 17 and ₱40,000. The stolen valuables were not recovered during the arrest.

RODRIGUEZ, Rizal — A 27-year-old mechanic was arrested after allegedly breaking into a student’s home and stealing an iPhone 17 and a wallet containing ₱40,000 on 20 October.

According to the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station, the 19-year-old student was asleep at his home in Barangay San Jose when an unusual noise woke him at around 2:50 a.m.

He allegedly saw the suspect taking his phone and wallet but pretended to remain asleep for fear of a confrontation.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly broke the padlock securing the house to gain entry.

At around 9:30 p.m., the student received information that the suspect had been spotted near their residence. He sought help from barangay authorities, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The phone, wallet and cash were not recovered during the arrest, police said.