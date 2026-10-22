Maynilad recovers 3.73M liters daily from pipe upgrades

West Zone water concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. has recovered 3.73 million liters of water daily after completing a P200-million pipeline replacement project in Las Piñas City, cutting water losses and improving supply for around 50,000 customers.

The Pangilinan-led firm said Thursday that the project involved replacing 23.11 kilometers of aging, leaky and undersized pipelines, allowing the company to recover water previously lost through its distribution network.

The upgrades also increased water pressure fourfold, from around 4 pounds per square inch (psi) to 16 psi, allowing water to reach up to the third floor of buildings without booster pumps, depending on elevation and plumbing conditions.

Customers in barangays Manuyo Dos, Talon Singko, Talon Uno, Talon Tres and Pulang Lupa Dos are benefiting from the improvements.

“By replacing aging, leaky, and undersized pipelines, we are strengthening our distribution network to better accommodate growing demand while ensuring the continued delivery of safe, reliable, and sustainable water services,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

“These investments are essential to improving system efficiency and reducing water losses across our service area.”

Completed in 2025, the Las Piñas project forms part of Maynilad’s broader Non-Revenue Water Management Program, which aims to curb water losses and improve distribution efficiency through leak detection, pipe replacement, network monitoring and stricter meter management.