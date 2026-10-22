Maricel Soriano mourns ‘Iskul Bukol’ alum Anthony Roquel

Diamond Star Maricel Soriano paid her last respects to showbiz colleague Anthony Roquel, also known as Tonette Macho, a cast member of the TV sitcom “Iskul Bukol,” which aired from 1978 to 1988.

Soriano was seen attending the final night of Tonette’s wake at Loyola Memorial Chapels in Sucat, Parañaque, alongside her son, Sebastien Soriano Jalosjos, and her manager, Veana Fores.

Later, Soriano was joined by Gina Alajar, Amy Austria, Tirso Cruz III and his wife, Lyn, Malou Choa-Fagar, Bianca Lapus, Gina Marissa Tagasa, and other showbiz personalities.

The actor died of cancer on Friday, 16 October. He was 68.