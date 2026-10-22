Filipino killed by debris from intercepted drone in Saudi oilfield attack

FLAMES on the runway Firefighters douse the burned wreckage of what appears to be a Saudia aircraft at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, amid reports of a Houthi missile attack on the Saudi capital. Hundreds were wounded and about a dozen were killed, authorities say.

A Filipino worker was among two foreign nationals killed by falling debris from an intercepted drone targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said Thursday it was awaiting a formal report from Saudi authorities and the company involved to verify the Filipino’s death and the circumstances of the incident.

“Nakatanggap ang Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) ng mga ulat hinggil sa pagkasawi umano ng isang Pilipino sa isang pag-atake sa Saudi Arabia,” OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said.

The agency was also waiting for information from the company’s representative, Caunan said, adding that OWWA was ready to assist the victim’s family.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry, in a statement cited by international news agencies, said air defenses intercepted the drone on Wednesday as it attempted to strike a facility at the Shaybah oilfield.

The ministry said debris from the interception killed a Filipino and a Nepali national and injured a Pakistani and an Indian national.

The falling debris also caused a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter, but the incident did not affect operations at the oilfield, the ministry said.

The reported death comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia following a series of drone and missile attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, with Filipinos among those affected by recent incidents.

Earlier this month, seven Filipino workers were injured in attacks in Saudi Arabia, three of whom were initially reported to be in critical condition. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it was providing medical and financial assistance and arranging their repatriation, subject to their medical condition and clearance to travel.

Separately, hundreds of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have sought help returning to the Philippines amid security concerns and flight disruptions.

The DMW said at least 299 OFWs had confirmed bookings to return home between Oct. 19 and 25, while travel arrangements for more than 100 others were being finalized. The workers were among nearly 400 Filipinos receiving assistance after flights to Riyadh were canceled or delayed.