Beauty queen’s LGBT row escalates with ‘homocidal threats’

Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Imelda Schweighart penned a scathing message directed at the gay community, sharing her views on what being gay is all about.

"One sided ang mga bakla noh? Hoy, remember, be humble and remember that you are gay because of your sxual preference NOT because you wanna save the world. Educate yourselves that being gay is all about s*x. Be humble hindi yung mukha ka na ngang parody ng babae, ugali mo bakulaw pa," the beauty queen wrote in her unapologetic tirade.

Later, Schweighart claimed she had received death threats from anonymous gay individuals.

"Okay, I'm getting thre4ts from gays. I will let you physically ass4ult me. Mukhang hindi kayo mapipigilan. If I do my grocery and something happens to me, just know from what "community" it was," she wrote.

Gay beauty queen Lars Pacheco brushed off Schweighart's claim.

"Ayan na, victim card na si mama mama. Mag grocery daw siya at pag may krumompal daw sa kanya alam na daw kung kaninong community. It won't happen [because] we're still GENTLEMEN. We will just assist you to the exit and say, "this way please" just like your pageant days. Left exit are for the unplaced," Pacheco wrote.

Showbiz personality and content creator Inah Evans shared a similar sentiment.

"Si Imelda, mangpo-provoke, mang-a4way. Ngayong pinatulan at binanta4n, maglalabas ng victim card. T4ngina mo kang g*go ka," Evans wrote.