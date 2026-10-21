The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons escaped the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers, 103-100, in a double-overtime thriller to open the second round of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, 21 October.

VJ Pre led UP with 30 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, while Chicco Briones chipped in 14 points off the bench to help the Fighting Maroons secure the hard-fought victory.

UST’s Mark Llemit paced all scorers with 33 points on 52 percent shooting, while Akowe added 23 points. However, their offensive production fell short as the Growling Tigers failed to overcome UP in the extended contest.

The Fighting Maroons showed composure in the two extra periods to pull away from UST and secure the three-point win after both teams battled to a standstill in regulation.