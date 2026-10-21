TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Motorists caught participating in illegal drag racing in Tabuk City could face fines of up to P5,000, imprisonment or both under a proposed ordinance aimed at preventing road accidents.

The Tabuk City Council approved the proposed Anti-Drag Racing Ordinance on second reading and is scheduled to deliberate on the measure for its third and final reading on 27 October 2026.

Councilor Jayferson Bon-as introduced the measure following reports of young people engaging in street racing in Mapaoay, Barangay Ipil, raising concerns over public safety.

Under the proposed ordinance, first-time offenders would be fined P1,000, while second-time violators would face a P3,000 fine and mandatory attendance at a road safety seminar.

Third and subsequent offenses would carry a P5,000 fine, imprisonment or both, at the court's discretion.

The measure would prohibit illegal drag racing and other dangerous road racing activities, as well as organizing, financing or facilitating unauthorized races.

It would also penalize individuals who block roads to accommodate races, allow their vehicles to be used, assist participants in evading authorities or place bets on race outcomes.

For minors caught violating the ordinance, authorities would immediately notify their parents or legal guardians.

Cases involving underage offenders would be handled in accordance with Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.