Stars shine at Perpetual Help Medical Center’s golden gala

Reigning Miss Universe PH Bea Millan Windorski and Alice Dixson heads star studded guests at the Perpetual Help Medical Center’s 50th Year

Showbiz personalities, beauty queens, and prominent figures from the entertainment and medical communities gathered for a glamorous evening as Perpetual Help Medical Center–Las Piñas (PHMC-LP) celebrated its 50th anniversary at Cove Manila, Okada Manila.

Actress Alice Dixson was among the celebrity guests who added star power to the milestone celebration, alongside Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski and beauty queen Scarlet Chua.

Also joining the festivities was Mags Cue, Vice President for National Search of Miss Universe Philippines, highlighting the strong presence of personalities from the pageant industry.

Music became another highlight of the evening as Joey Generoso, former lead vocalist of the popular band Side A, entertained guests with a special performance that brought nostalgia and excitement to the golden anniversary celebration.

Television personality and former beauty queen Ganiel Krishnan took on hosting duties alongside Dr. Aris Antiola, Carmela Joyce Tolentino, and Anthony Contreras, keeping the program lively throughout the night.

The star-studded gathering also welcomed former beauty queen and visual artist Dr. Hemilyn Escudero-Tamayo, who joined members of the prominent Tamayo family in celebrating the hospital’s five decades of medical service.

Directed by Rodgil Flores, with Anne Ruth Dela Cruz and Maricel Ang, the anniversary program combined entertainment, recognition, and heartfelt tributes to the people who helped build the institution.

A golden milestone for the Tamayo family

Beyond the celebrity appearances, the celebration served as a meaningful family occasion for the Tamayos, whose leadership has been closely associated with the growth of Perpetual Help Medical Center.

Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo, president of PHMC-LP, attended with his brother Anthony Jose Tamayo and their parents, Dr./BGen. Antonio L. Tamayo and Dr. Daisy Tamayo.

Other family members present included Dr. Antonette Tamayo, Anton Tamayo, Deston Tamayo, Tonyboy Tamayo, Ella Tamayo, Nio Tamayo, Richard Tamayo Jr., and Oscar Tamayo.

The gathering also brought together Dr. Butch Tamayo, Dr. Arcadio Tamayo, Dr. Marla Tamayo, Dr. Juliana Tamayo, Dr. Yangky Tamayo, Dr. Adrienne Quidlat, Dr. Gie Crisostomo, Dr. Joselito Teves, and Dr. Nelia Llanto.

Carrying the theme “Golden Threads: Weaving a Legacy Together for PHMC-LP,” the gala celebrated the institution’s achievements while recognizing the dedication of its doctors, nurses, employees, administrators, and medical partners.

Secretary of Health Dr. Edwin M. Mercado served as guest of honor and speaker.

The evening also coincided with the birthday celebration of Dr./BGen. Antonio L. Tamayo, founder, chairman, and CEO of the DALTTA Group of Companies, whose vision helped establish the Perpetual Help healthcare legacy.

Richard Tamayo reflects on 50 years of service

For Lt. Col. Richard Antonio Tamayo, the anniversary carried a deeply personal significance, having spent much of his life within the institution he now leads.

“I feel three things: pride, gratitude, and responsibility,” he shared.

“Pride in what my parents and our pioneering doctors and employees have built. Gratitude to everyone who has been part of our fifty-year journey. And responsibility, because I was born here, grew up here, and have led this hospital for the past fifteen years.

“PHMC is not just a hospital to me. It is my home.”

Looking toward the future, Tamayo expressed his vision of transforming the hospital into a globally competitive healthcare institution without sacrificing the compassion that has defined its service.

“Fifty years from now, I envision Perpetual Help as a world-class healthcare institution—embracing robotics, regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence, and future medical innovations, while never losing the human touch.

“Technology may change how we heal, but compassion will always define why we heal.

“Our commitment remains the same: Leveling Up and Up, always Dedicated to Life.”

International certifications highlight anniversary achievements

One of the evening’s major announcements was the hospital’s attainment of four international ISO certifications, demonstrating its commitment to improving healthcare delivery, workplace safety, environmental management, and operational efficiency.

The certifications include ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management, ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety, ISO 50001:2018 for Energy Management, and ISO 7101:2023 for Healthcare Quality Management.

The certificates were formally presented to Dr./BGen. Tamayo during the celebration.

Special recognition was also given to Dr. Virginia P. Crisostomo for spearheading the successful Breastfeeding Congress and Dr. Nellie Frances Lanto for her leadership in securing the four ISO certifications.

Both received plaques of appreciation for their contributions to the hospital’s anniversary-year accomplishments.

The program revisited the institution’s yearlong activities, including the Run for Gold Fun Run, Wish Bus Roadshow, medical missions, special bazaars, HMO Night, and other community-centered initiatives.

Outstanding individuals from PHMC-LP and the JONELTA School of Medicine were also honored, while a tribute recognized former director Cristina M. Concepcion.

The presentation of the 50th Legacy Constellation Icons paid homage to individuals whose dedication helped shape the hospital’s history.

Continuing a legacy of healing

Established five decades ago, Perpetual Help Medical Center–Las Piñas has grown into a 285-bed Level 3 medical institution serving Southern Metro Manila and neighboring communities.

Recognized as the country’s first Armed Forces of the Philippines-affiliated Reserve Medical Center, the hospital also maintains a role in emergency preparedness and national medical response.

As part of its golden anniversary, PHMC-LP unveiled new and upcoming projects intended to expand its capabilities and address the changing demands of modern healthcare.

While celebrities and distinguished guests brought glamour to the celebration, the evening’s central message remained the same: honoring the generations of healthcare professionals and families whose dedication has sustained the institution for half a century.

For the Tamayo family, the occasion was more than a celebration of 50 successful years. It was a reaffirmation of their commitment to carry the Perpetual Help legacy into the future, guided by innovation, compassion, and service.

Fifty years of healing, five decades of dedication, and a continuing promise to remain “Dedicated to Life.”