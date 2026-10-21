The Philippines has assumed leadership of the ASEAN Federation of Cement Manufacturers (AFCM) for the 2026–2028 term, positioning local industry leaders to help steer regional efforts on decarbonization, energy costs and excess production capacity.

The leadership transition was formalized during the 47th AFCM Council Meeting and 23rd AFCM Conference, held from 14 to 16 October 2026 in Bali, Indonesia. Industry representatives discussed the sector’s challenges and opportunities, including decarbonization and the long-term competitiveness of ASEAN cement producers.

The AFCM represents cement industry associations from eight countries: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the council meeting, members elected John Reinier Dizon, president of the Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) and Republic Cement, as AFCM president. Roberto Martin Gerardo Javier, commercial vice president of Concreat Holdings Philippines, was elected secretary general, while CeMAP executive director Renato Baja was named deputy secretary general.

Dizon emphasized the importance of responsible leadership in ensuring the industry remains sustainable for future generations.

“We are caretakers of this industry. Our responsibility is to leave it better for future generations,” he said.

Under Philippine leadership, AFCM will continue advancing its regional decarbonization agenda through the wider adoption of low-carbon cement, alternative fuels, supplementary cementitious materials and energy-efficient technologies. The federation will also pursue business development initiatives to help strengthen the industry’s long-term competitiveness.

These efforts aim to reduce cement production’s environmental footprint while preserving the sector’s ability to supply materials for the region’s growing infrastructure requirements.

ASEAN cement markets face common pressures from excess regional production capacity, volatile energy prices and increasingly demanding sustainability requirements. The Philippines will work with member countries to strengthen knowledge-sharing, encourage technological innovation and deepen regional cooperation.

The federation’s agenda will seek to balance environmental commitments with the need to maintain competitive cement industries capable of supporting infrastructure development and economic growth across Southeast Asia.