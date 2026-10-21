The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), has repatriated 99 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Saudi Arabia from 19 to 20 October 2026, with hundreds more scheduled to return in the coming days.

The latest group of 15 OFWs from the Bahay Kalinga shelter in Riyadh arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, 20 October, aboard Gulf Air Flight GF154.

OWWA welfare officers accompanied the workers on their land journey from Riyadh to Dammam, assisting with travel arrangements until they boarded their flight to the Philippines.

The group followed the arrival of 34 OFWs on 19 October and another 50 who returned on 20 October after traveling from Riyadh to Al Qassim.

An additional 50 OFWs also arrived Tuesday night aboard a Qatar Airways flight, bringing the reported total to 149 repatriates over the two-day period.

Meanwhile, 249 OFWs have confirmed flight bookings for their return between 21 and 26 October.

Under the scheduled repatriations, 50 workers are expected to arrive on 21 October, followed by 49 on 23 October, 110 on 25 October and 40 on 26 October.

OWWA said its Repatriation and Assistance Division continues to provide airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation and domestic flight arrangements for returning workers who need help reaching their home provinces.

The agency is coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and Migrant Workers Offices in Saudi Arabia to facilitate travel through alternative airports in Dammam and Al Qassim.