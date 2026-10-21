NLEX steps up upkeep of key trade routes
NLEX Corp. is stepping up road maintenance across its expressway network to protect critical transport infrastructure supporting trade, logistics, and economic activity in Central and Northern Luzon.
The toll road operator said Wednesday that it completed pavement repairs in Marilao, Sta. Rita, Balintawak, and Tabang, while similar works continue in Bocaue and other sections of the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.
The maintenance program seeks to preserve road quality and ensure reliable travel conditions along major transport corridors used by freight operators, businesses, and daily commuters.
Meanwhile, the ongoing repairs involve mill-and-pave activities, which remove deteriorated pavement and replace it with new asphalt to restore road surfaces and extend their durability.
“Regular pavement maintenance is an important part of preserving the quality and durability of our expressways. By addressing pavement wear and tear and carrying out the necessary repairs, we help maintain reliable road conditions and support safer travel for our motorists,” NLEX President and General Manager Luis S. Reñon said.
The company said maintenance activities are being managed to minimize disruptions to motorists while ensuring that necessary repairs are completed.
NLEX will continue issuing traffic advisories through its official social media channels to help motorists plan their journeys and avoid affected sections.
Motorists may also contact its 24-hour customer assistance channels or hotline at 1-35000.
NLEX Corp. is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.