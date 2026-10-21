NCRPO warns police personnel against moonlighting

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has reminded all police personnel in Metro Manila to refrain from unauthorized outside employment or moonlighting that may conflict with their official duties, compromise their integrity, or undermine public trust in the police service.

NCRPO officer-in-Charge Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said police officers must remain focused on their sworn responsibilities and ensure that personal interests or sideline work do not interfere with their duty to protect the public, prevent crime, and maintain peace and order.

Abrahano directed police district directors and unit commanders to reiterate existing rules on outside employment and ensure that personnel comply with applicable PNP regulations.

“Every police officer must understand that wearing the uniform carries responsibilities that cannot be set aside for personal gain. Our personnel must ensure that outside activities do not compromise their availability for duty, their professional judgment, or the trust that the public places in us,” he said.

The NCRPO chief emphasized that reported violations must be properly verified and addressed in accordance with applicable regulations and due process. Personnel found to have engaged in prohibited activities may face appropriate administrative or legal action, depending on the nature of the violation.