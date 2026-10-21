Man stabbed with scissors after defending aunt

A construction worker was stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors after confronting a man accused of slapping his aunt in Antipolo City, Rizal, on 20 October, police said.

The attack happened at about 11 a.m. in Sitio Tubigan, Barangay Dalig.

According to Antipolo police, the victim went to the area to bring food to his aunt, who had suffered a stroke. During the visit, she told him that the suspect had allegedly been slapping her.

The victim confronted the suspect, who then went inside his residence.

As the victim walked away, the suspect allegedly approached him from behind and stabbed him once in the head.

Police said the victim turned around and saw the suspect holding a pair of scissors before fleeing.

The victim’s brother brought him to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Annex II in Barangay Dalig for treatment.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect, identified only as “Mike.”