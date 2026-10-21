Learn the art of Elphaba’s green look

A theater makeup workshop led by international artist Myrene Santos will teach participants how to recreate the signature look of Wicked’s green witch.

The green skin, sharply defined eyes and dramatic features of Elphaba are among the most recognizable elements of Wicked. On 25 October, theater fans and aspiring makeup artists can learn how to recreate the character’s signature look at a workshop in Makati.

Stagedoor by GMG Productions, in partnership with Myrene Santos, will hold the makeup workshop at Opera Haus, offering participants a chance to explore the techniques behind theatrical makeup and character transformation.

Santos, a professional wig maker, wig dresser, and hair and makeup artist, has worked on major international productions, including Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and The Sound of Music.

Behind the makeup

The workshop will focus on Elphaba’s signature green look, with lessons on defining facial features and adapting makeup for the stage.

Participants will also gain insight into the preparation involved in theatrical styling, where makeup helps establish a character's appearance under stage lighting and supports the visual demands of a production.

The session is open to theater enthusiasts, aspiring creatives, and makeup fans who want to learn techniques used in professional theater.

Two ways to join

The hands-on ticket costs ₱2,500, with early bird tickets available for ₱2,000. Participants in this category will recreate the Green Witch look on themselves under Santos's guidance.

They are encouraged to bring their own makeup products, brushes, tools, makeup remover, and drinking water. A recommended materials list will be provided through the registration form.

Those who prefer to watch can purchase an observer ticket for ₱500. The pass includes access to the demonstration and a question-and-answer session but does not allow hands-on participation.