Consumers in Metro Manila could face temporary pork supply disruptions as hog raisers nationwide prepare for a three-day “Pork Holiday” from 22 to 24 October to protest mounting industry losses and government import policies.

The Agricultural Sector Alliance of the Philippines (AGAP) announced Wednesday that participating hog raisers would temporarily suspend deliveries of live pigs to wet markets to demonstrate the difficulties confronting local producers.

Around 800 hog raisers from across the country are expected to gather outside the Department of Agriculture (DA) headquarters on Friday, 23 October, to demand immediate government intervention.

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AGAP Party-list Rep. Nicanor “Nikki” Briones said local hog raisers were losing an estimated P350 million daily, citing high production costs and competition from imported pork.

The group is demanding the restoration of pork import tariffs to 30 percent for shipments within the minimum access volume and 40 percent for imports exceeding the quota.

It also called for a temporary suspension of import permit issuance and stricter monitoring of imported meat products.

According to AGAP, rising feed prices, animal care expenses and other production costs have widened the gap between the cost of raising hogs and the prices farmers receive.

The group argued that existing import policies have placed domestic producers at a disadvantage, threatening their ability to remain in business.

Hog raisers are also demanding stronger enforcement of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to combat agricultural smuggling and hold those involved in illegal meat shipments accountable.

Briones urged traders and retailers to maintain fair pricing practices, saying producers should not bear the industry's financial burden while intermediaries continue to profit.

The planned protest is expected to intensify pressure on the DA to review pork import policies, strengthen anti-smuggling measures and address the financial difficulties facing domestic hog raisers.