DoubleDragon Corp. is expanding its hospitality business into Africa through a P6.44-billion hotel development in Egypt, opening another overseas market for its Hotel101 brand as the company pushes to build a global network of hotels and generate recurring revenues.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Wednesday, DoubleDragon said its subsidiary, Nasdaq-listed Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp., signed definitive binding agreements with WNTR Property & Hospitality, an affiliate of Egypt's IGI Holding, for a nationwide development agreement.

The partnership will kick off with Hotel101-Cairo West, a 750-room hotel expected to generate a total project value of 5.465 billion Egyptian pounds, equivalent to $102.09 million or P6.44 billion.

"Hotel101-Cairo West is expected to be one of the top 3 largest hotels by room count in the whole of Cairo, Egypt," DoubleDragon said in its disclosure.

The hotel, targeted for completion by 2029, will rise on a 15,984-square-meter property in Hay Al Ashgar along Ahmed Zewail Road in Giza, about 10 minutes from the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The location is expected to give the property access to major transport routes, tourism destinations, and commercial developments in Greater Cairo.

DoubleDragon is banking on Egypt's growing tourism industry to support the expansion. The company cited reports showing that the country welcomed more than 19 million tourists in 2025.

The development will feature four-star amenities at affordable prices, including meeting facilities, a conference center, swimming pools, dining establishments, and other services catering to business and leisure travelers.

The agreement also gives Hotel101 a platform for further expansion across Egypt, although the company has yet to disclose additional locations or investment commitments under the nationwide arrangement.

The project remains subject to government, regulatory, corporate and other customary approvals.

Hotel101's entry into Egypt follows its expansion into Europe, where the 680-room Hotel101-Madrid opened in March, becoming the brand's first operating property outside the Philippines.

DoubleDragon said the Madrid property has already begun generating recurring hotel revenues, strengthening its strategy of expanding through an asset-light hospitality business model.

The company is also preparing to open the 482-room Hotel101-Niseko in Hokkaido, Japan, in December.