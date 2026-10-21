The De La Salle Green Archers bounced back from a narrow three-point loss to Adamson University last Sunday, escaping the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors, 97-88, in overtime to open the second round of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Mason Amos led La Salle with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Macalalag added 14 points off the bench. Five Green Archers finished in double figures to help secure the crucial victory.

The Green Archers also overcame an injury to star guard Jacob Cortes, who went down during the game, as the team’s remaining players stepped up to keep La Salle in contention.

UE’s Toper Lagat paced the Red Warriors with 20 points and six steals, while Lance Sabroso contributed 18 points off the bench. Momo Tanedo added 16 points, but their efforts were not enough to pull off the win.