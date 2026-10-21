Bomb threats hit Rizal school, mall

(February 27 2026) Employees of Quezon City Hall of Justice seen outside as they evacuate the building after allegedly receiving a bomb threat on Friday morning February 27 2026. Photo/Analy Labor

Police investigated separate bomb threats directed at a public high school in Cardona and a shopping mall in Antipolo City, Rizal, on 20 October.

In Cardona, the Facebook page of Catalino V. Salazar National High School in Barangay Subay received a threatening message at about 1:15 p.m. from a newly created account, according to police.

The message threatened to blow up the school. The incident was reported to authorities at about 3:35 p.m.

Cardona police responded and requested assistance from the Rizal Police Provincial Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

In Antipolo, an employee of a mall tenant discovered a sticky note containing a bomb threat inside a ground-floor restroom cubicle at Robinson’s Place Antipolo in Barangay Dela Paz at about 3:30 p.m.

The employee alerted a security guard, and the mall’s security officer-in-charge reported the incident to Antipolo police at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the note claimed an explosive device had been placed in a third-floor restroom. Mall management said the establishment has no third floor and reported checking all its restrooms.