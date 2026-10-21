Bomb threats hit Rizal school, mall
Police investigated separate bomb threats directed at a public high school in Cardona and a shopping mall in Antipolo City, Rizal, on 20 October.
In Cardona, the Facebook page of Catalino V. Salazar National High School in Barangay Subay received a threatening message at about 1:15 p.m. from a newly created account, according to police.
The message threatened to blow up the school. The incident was reported to authorities at about 3:35 p.m.
Cardona police responded and requested assistance from the Rizal Police Provincial Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
In Antipolo, an employee of a mall tenant discovered a sticky note containing a bomb threat inside a ground-floor restroom cubicle at Robinson’s Place Antipolo in Barangay Dela Paz at about 3:30 p.m.
The employee alerted a security guard, and the mall’s security officer-in-charge reported the incident to Antipolo police at about 4:30 p.m.
Police said the note claimed an explosive device had been placed in a third-floor restroom. Mall management said the establishment has no third floor and reported checking all its restrooms.
The police report did not state the results of an explosives inspection at either location or identify anyone responsible for the threats.