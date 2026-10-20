Senator JV Ejercito denied being anti-China on Tuesday, 20 October, defending his criticism of Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan's remarks about China's military capabilities.

Ejercito said his objections were directed at the ambassador's statements, which he considered threatening, rather than the Chinese government or its people.

He challenged online critics to explain their silence over previous confrontations in the West Philippine Sea, including incidents involving injured Philippine Navy personnel and Filipino fishermen.

“Yung mga namba-bash satin, nasaan kayo noong naputulan ng daliri ang ating Navy personnel? Nasaan kayo noong pinalo sa ulo ang ating mga tauhan?” Ejercito said.

The senator also apologized to Filipinos offended by his earlier remarks, explaining that Jing's statements reminded him of the dangers faced by Filipino personnel defending the country's maritime interests.

Ejercito questioned the lack of unity among Filipinos in responding to foreign intimidation, urging the public to support the country's service members and fishermen.

To counter accusations of anti-Chinese sentiment, he cited his education at Xavier School, friendships with Chinese classmates and continued use of Chinese products.

“I use Chinese products. My car is a Chinese brand. I even endorse a Chinese tire brand. I am their brand ambassador. So, I am not against China,” he said.

Ejercito maintained that diplomats should work to improve relations between their governments and host countries, particularly during periods of tension.