Government agencies are exploring geospatial mapping and data visualization tools to identify gaps in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination coverage and improve immunization planning for girls aged 9 to 14.

The initiative, led by Jhpiego in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and Department of Education (DepEd), uses school-based vaccination data from 2015 to 2024 to develop digital dashboards and maps showing areas with low immunization coverage.

The project forms part of the Gates Foundation-funded HPV Vaccination Acceleration Program Partners Initiative (HAPPI), which supports efforts to prevent HPV-related diseases, including cervical cancer.

During the GeoHPV Roundtable, representatives from DOH, DepEd and other government agencies examined how geographic information could help identify underserved communities and guide vaccination programs.

The tools display first-dose HPV vaccination coverage, school participation rates and the accessibility of health facilities.

“By visualizing where coverage is strong and where gaps remain, decision-makers can better understand the local context and identify opportunities to strengthen HPV vaccination delivery,” said Anthony Calibo, immunization technical adviser at Jhpiego Philippines.

Department of Economy, Planning and Development specialist Jade Ashley Corpuz said the dashboards could help local governments identify vaccination gaps and prioritize resources.

DOH and DepEd also agreed to pursue a memorandum of agreement covering the hosting and maintenance of the dashboards, including possible cost-sharing arrangements.

Jhpiego will turn over the tools and their source code to the two agencies for further evaluation and validation.