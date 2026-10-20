The Commission on Audit (CoA) found deficiencies when it came to the implementation of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) of its Free Wi-Fi for All (FW4A) program in 2025.

State auditors had discovered that the DICT had failed to comply with its mandate under the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act, particularly when it came to properly informing the public that the service was available.

CoA stressed that Section 4 of the said law expressly stated that the implementing agency had the responsibility of installing appropriate signages in “conspicuous areas” wherein the program was provided.

“The goal of the DICT’s FW4A Program is to accelerate the government’s efforts in enhancing Internet access for Filipinos to accelerate economic, social and educational opportunities, and to reduce the digital divide among citizens in the digital age,” the agency’s report read.

CoA’s annual audit detailed that the matter of installing such signages along with following other processes indicated in the contracts was the Internet Service Providers (ISP).

In the 128 contracts entered by DICT with ISPs for the program, state auditors found that a total of 197 sites had little to no signages.

For sites that were able to comply with the terms of reference of the entered contract, a survey conducted at the DICT’s Central Office and Regional Offices in Region IV-A and Region XIII stated that the signages were ineffectively placed.

State auditors had attributed their findings to weak monitoring and enforcement mechanisms between the DICT, the ISPs, and coordinators within the sites.

It further stated that the non-compliance of the agency with respect to the guidelines of its program hindered public awareness which also contributed to the non-utilization of such services.

“The absence or improper placement of [signages] diminishes program visibility, public awareness, transparency, accountability, and recognition of the initiative as a government-funded program,” CoA said.

Another factor that auditors later found when it came to the absence of signages was the lack of an indication on the contracts between the DICT and ISPs to comply with the provisions of the program.

Limited, inoperative services

A separate finding from CoA found that some sites of the FW4A program were lacking when it came to maintenance and proper implementation.

In particular, some sites covered under the Central Office and Region V offices of the DICT had inoperative free wi-fi services.

CoA found that installed internet access in Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital (DJFMH) and Ospital ng Makati (OsMak) had been non-operational in its site visit last October 2025.

The ISP that was contracted for DJFMH had reportedly deactivated the service between March and April of 2025. The computer box for the program was also said to have been damaged later that year.

The internet service for OsMak, meanwhile, had been down due to a power outage that was affecting the facility at the time but has since been restored according to the audit.

State auditors likewise disclosed their findings pertaining to Ogob Barangay Hall and Ogob Elementary School in Malinao, Albay which were found to have no customer premise equipment (CPE) inside the designated communication boxes of the site.

Due to the lack of the CPE, the service was non-functional for both sites. CoA said that the supplier of the service had already been contacted but has yet to respond regarding the issue.

“The prolonged inoperability of the Free Wi-Fi on the site undermines the intent of the [Free Public Internet Access Program] to provide internet access to the public,” the report read.

CoA’s investigation of sites at DICT Luzon Cluster 3 in Region V, particularly at a barangay hall, limited the access of the public to the program to just four hours.

A review of the agreement found that it was the Barangay Captain that had requested for the limitation as they cited that the hall was crowded.

CoA’s audit, however, gathered dissatisfactory remarks from individuals that used the service as it increased difficulties in “preparing and transmitting reports and other work-related tasks.”

“The survey results indicate a strong demand for extended internet access hours at the barangay hall. Addressing the issue could help optimize the DICT’s free internet program and better serve the community’s needs,” the report stated.

In view of the findings, the management of the DICT LC3 had reportedly agreed to re-assess the limit while ordering the Barangay Captain to instruct his employees to ensure a “more targeted management of resources.”

It is worth noting that the Office of the Ombudsman had previously announced that it was conducting a fact-finding investigation into a “ghost internet” scheme involving the DICT.