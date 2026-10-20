Local farmers during their planting activities in Citicore Renewables' solar sites in Tuy, Batangas

Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation has turned over a community wet market in Barangay Lumbangan, Tuy, Batangas, to support local farmers and small vendors.

The Lumbangan Talipapa will operate under a barangay-managed rotational stall rental system, with proceeds allocated to market maintenance and operations.

Barangay Captain Edralin Camilon said the facility would provide residents with a place to sell locally produced vegetables, meat, fish and other goods while creating livelihood opportunities.

The market will also serve as a retail outlet for crops harvested under Citicore's Agrosolar program, which integrates farming with solar energy production.

Through the initiative, farmers cultivate crops between solar panels at the company's Batangas solar facility, allowing the land to support both electricity generation and agriculture.

“The turnover of the Lumbangan market represents the full circle of our agrivoltaics approach,” said Citicore Renewables president and CEO Oliver Tan.

“By establishing a direct bridge from our Agrosolar harvests to a local retail center, we are not only generating clean energy and nurturing crops under solar panels, but also empowering host communities with sustainable commercial infrastructure and long-term economic independence,” he added.

Citicore said participating farmers also secured government Good Agricultural Practices certification, recognizing their compliance with agricultural production and food safety standards.

The company provided additional farm equipment to help growers reduce manual labor and maintain productivity during changing weather conditions.