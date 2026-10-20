50 OFWs from Saudi Arabia return home

An additional 50 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, were repatriated by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in cooperation with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), on Tuesday, 20 October, as part of the ongoing repatriation operations for workers affected by flight cancellations and delays in Riyadh.

The total number of OFWs repatriated by OWWA has reached 84, including the initial batch of 34 who arrived on Monday, 19 October.

To proceed with their journey home, 50 OFWs were traveled from Riyadh to the airport in Al Qassim.

Their land travel took three to four hours, accompanied by OWWA Welfare Officers who assisted them and helped manage their travel arrangements.

The returning OFWs arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City at around 8 a.m. aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR934.

OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan personally welcomed the returning OFWs, together with the OWWA Repatriation and Assistance Division, to check on them and ensure that their needs were addressed immediately.

OWWA has prepared airport assistance, transportation, temporary accommodation, and domestic flight assistance for those continuing their journey to their respective provinces, based on their needs.

Around 300 more OFWs are currently being assisted for upcoming repatriation flights. The OWWA and DMW, in cooperation with the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh and the Migrant Workers Offices in Saudi Arabia, continue to coordinate in order to arrange their travel and address their needs while waiting to return home.