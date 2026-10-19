Vice President Sara Duterte called for continued efforts to protect government employees’ rights and welfare during the 18th founding anniversary of the Valencia City Government Employees Union in Bukidnon last month.

In a social media post, Duterte said the gathering also highlighted the contributions of public servants during the observance of Civil Service Month in September.

“Masaya ako na makadalo at makasama ang mga manggagawa ng Lokal na Pamahalaan ng Valencia City sa mismong pagdiriwang nila ng kanilang 18th Founding Anniversary at General Membership Assembly ng Valencia City Government Employees Union,” her post read.

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“Let us keep advocating for every employee's rights, welfare, and dignity,” Duterte added, thanking local government employees for their service.

Duterte said Valencia City’s development demonstrated the importance of cooperation between the private sector and local government employees. She also thanked attendees for their continued support for her and the Office of the Vice President.